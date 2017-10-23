Home > News > Local >

Ibrahim Idris :  Senator Misau to appear before Senate panel today over corruption allegations against IGP

Senator Misau to appear before Senate panel today over corruption allegations against IGP

Senator Isah Misau will today, Monday, October 23, appear before the Senate ad hoc committee investigating his allegations of corruption against the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The Chairman of the committee and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Francis Alimikhena, disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, October 23.

Misau had alleged that the Police IG collects bribe from organisations where policemen are deployed to provide security.

He also accused police officers of paying millions of naira to the Idris for special promotions.

The Senator further said IGP impregnated some policewomen and promoted them.

The IGP has since denied all the allegations as the Federal Government filed a suit against the senator for the accusations.

"Senator Isah Hamman Misau will appear before the committee on Tuesday to answer to questions that will come up after his presentation. From there, we will take the next step," the committee chairman said.

The Nigeria Police Force had in-turn accused Misau, who was a Deputy Superintendent of Police, of unceremoniously leaving the Force to avoid the pending disciplinary action against him.

ALSO READ: Senator Misau attacks Police boss on live TV

The Force alleged that the Senator refused to proceed on Junior Command Course 49/2008 at Staff College in Jos between  January 5, 2009, and June 19, 2009.

He also allegedly failed to report in Niger State in 2010 and was subsequently queried in line with the Public Service Rules Sections 030301(b)(g)(m)&(o) and  030402(a)(b)(c)(e)&(w).

