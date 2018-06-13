Pulse.ng logo
Conservator-General urges Nigerians to patronise National Parks

Eid-El-Fitr Conservator-General urges Nigerians to patronise National Parks





Consevator-General urges Nigerians to patronise National Parks

(nearest)
 Alhaji Ibrahim Goni, the Conservator-General, National Parks Service has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid-el-fitr to patronise any of its parks across the country in order to appreciate Nigeria’s natural treasure.

Goni made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

“I want Nigerians to make out time during the Sallah break to visit the Park closer to them so as to recreate and have a happy and peaceful Eid-il-Fitr.’’

According to him, patronising the parks will go a long way in helping to develop them to acceptable global standards.

“It will also enhance the revenue drive of the parks, thereby, contributing to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
“We are working to preserve and protect the nation’s natural heritage and the cultural edifices that memorialise them across generations, and if we don’t patronise them, they will go moribund.’’

He said National Parks enhanced ecological processes and life support system such as soil regeneration, protection of nutrient cycles, as well as cleansing and purifying hydrological cycles among others.

Goni stressed the need for the country to pay serious attention to its parks because they were capable of generating money for the country.

“All our parks have facilities that will make visitors comfortable.

“Oli Tourist Camp, Kainji Lake National Park in Niger State covers an area of 5,340.82sq.km with 52 standard chalets, 24 hours electricity supply, a conference centre, two swimming pools, a restaurant and bar.

“Chad Basin National Park located in the Sudano-Sahelian Ecological Zone of the extreme North-East of Nigeria between Borno and Yobe States has 12 chalets modestly furnished en-suit facilities for sport fishing, boat cruising and bird watching at night.’’

He called on Muslims and Nigerians in general to use the Sallah period to pray for peace and harmony in the country.

