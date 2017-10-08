Home > News > Local >

Kachikwu :  ADP calls for minister’s resignation

The party also asked President Buhari to suspend the NNPC Group Managing Director (GMD), Maikanti Baru.

  • Published:
Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of state for petroleum play

(AFP)
The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called on the minister of state for petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu to resign.

The party also asked President Buhari to suspend the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru.

Kachikwu had earlier alleged that Baru awarded contracts worth $26 billion without following due process.

Speaking further, the ADP National Secretary, James Okoroma said “In view of the seriousness of the allegations made by the Minister and the dangers they pose to the economy and image of our nation, we demand the image suspension of the NNPC GMD to enable investigations to commence.

“The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kackiwku should come out bold and resign his appointment having become a stranger in president Buhari’s cabinet.”

You will recall that the minister of state, in the letter which he wrote to President Buhari, complained of humiliation by the NNPC GMD.

ALSO READ: NNPC Act does not recognise the minister of state

Meanwhile, a source in the oil corporation recently revealed why Baru ignored Kachikwu.

The source who said that the NNPC boss did nothing wrong by reporting to Buhari directly, added that the NNPC act does not recognise the portfolio of the minister of state.

The NNPC source also said that the Act stipulates that the chairman of the corporation’s board is the minister of petroleum, who is Buhari.

