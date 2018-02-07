Home > News > Local >

IBB spokesman, Afegbua, finally in Police custody

Afegbua willingly turned himself in to the police on Wednesday after returning from a trip.

Kassim Afegbua, spokesperson of former Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB)

(Daily Post)
Kassim Afegbua, spokesperson to former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, has turned himself in at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja after a public warrant of arrest was issued for his presence.

According to a report by Premium Times, Afegbua turned himself in to the police on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, as promised by his lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, who said on Tuesday, February 6, that he has been advised of his rights and remedies available to him.

"As a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria, he has elected to make himself available to the police on Wednesday once he returns from his trip," he said.

Reason for arrest

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, ordered Afegbua's arrest for making false statements and defamation of character in relation to a statement purportedly made by his principal, Babangida, where he criticised President Muhammadu Buhari.

A second statement had emerged after that one claiming that Babangida had not authorised such a statement, but this second statement has been refuted by Babangida himself in an interview with ThisDay where he stood by Afegbua's original statement.

ALSO READ: Police has no right to arrest IBB spokesperson, Afegbua

The police deemed the statement to be an act capable of inciting public disturbance, and according to the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, the police want him to come in and explain his version of events although there is no official complaint made by Babangida or anyone else.

Afegbua sues Police N1 billion

Despite turning himself in, Afegbua has already sued the NPF to the tune of N1 billion in a fundamental rights enforcement lawsuit.

Afegbua also joined Moshood, the National Television Authority (NTA) and Channels Television in the lawsuit for their roles in broadcasting the warrant.

His lawyer, Ajulo, filed the suit at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday.

In the suit, the reliefs sought include an immediate end to the alleged harassment being meted against him by the police.

