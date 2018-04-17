IBB speaks on annulled 1993 election, relationship with MKO

news

Former military President, Ibrahim Babangida has said that nobody has given him credit for conducting the freest election in Nigeria’s history.

IBB said this on Monday, April 16, 2018, on a Channels Television programme – Roadmap 2019.

According to Channels TV, he said that the election was accepted as the freest in Nigeria’s political history.

Businessman, Moshood Abiola was the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 election which was subsequently annulled by Babangida.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Abiola defeated Bashir Tofa, the presidential flag bearer of the National Republican Convention (NCP), according to reports.

25 years later

Speaking further, IBB regrets that nobody has given an objective narrative of what really transpired in 1993.

The former military dictator said “Nobody has ever sat down to say the two persons are friends, what went wrong? We tried to rationalise why we had to do what we did but nobody is prepared to listen to us.

“I have never seen anybody write anything on this to try to give people a different version altogether. He (Abiola) knew my feeling; I knew his feeling about the country generally because I do talk about Nigeria with the presumed winner of the truly democratically freest election. We even talked about it during the crisis itself.”

ALSO READ: Here are 10 quotes from IBB's advice to Buhari

When asked if he would write an autobiography, he said “People may not read it because it’s coming from a dictator. Yea, he cancelled June 12 and that will kill the thing about the book, but I will try.

“I hope one day if God spares my life I will discuss about it (June 12 elections) because I still believe people don’t get what we were trying to put across.”

Former President Ibrahim Babangida recently advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

Babangida advised the President to pave way for a for new generation leaders to assume the mantle of leadership of the country.