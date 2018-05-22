Home > News > Local >

I’ve sued you, Omo-Agege tells NASS committee probing Mace theft

Omo-Agege I’ve sued you, Senator tells committee probing mace theft

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has sued the National Assembly committee investigating the mace theft.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senate suspends APC lawmaker, Ovie Omo-Agege play Senator Ovie Omo-Agege sues National Assembly committee investigating mace theft. (DailyTimes)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege says he has taken legal actions against the adhoc committee of the National Assembly investigating the invasion of the Senate and snatching of the mace.

Omo-Agege said this when he appeared before the committee on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

The committee, chaired by Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, had summoned Omo-Agege and Ali Ndume on Wednesday, May 15, 2018.

The decision of the committee was sequel to testimonies of the DPO, the SSS and the sergeant at arms at the National Assembly.

The National Assembly Mace Theft play Senator Ovie Omo-Agege sues National Assembly committee investigating mace theft. (Twitter/@PRINCE_VIIII)

 

The security chiefs alleged that while the invaders accompanied Omo-Agege into the Senate chambers, Ndume prevented them from take the mace to s safe haven.

ALSO READ: Mace theft in senate has everything to do with Buhari re-election

Omo-Agege who appeared before the committee in a two-piece black suit told the committee that he would not comment on the matter.

“I am here to inform you that we’ve gone to court,” he announced, adding that any comment on the matter would be sub judice.

This did not go down well with the members of the committee as the chairman noted that he had not been served.

“I’ve not been served,” Na’Allah declared.

Omo-Agege walked out after a short while.

Ndume said he would not speak before of the camera and journalists.

His wish was granted as the committee moved into a closed-door session.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Isaac Okorafor 41 items still banned under Nigeria-China currency swap...bullet
2 Metuh Ex-PDP Secretary collapses during fraud trial in courtbullet
3 Magu Nigerians are laughing at EFCC boss for this 'blunder'bullet

Related Articles

Ovie Omo-Agege Senator wins Senate in court again
Omo-Agege, Ndume Two Senators invited over mace theft
Politics Nigeria eases company registration Act for start-ups and young entrepreneurs
Omo-Agege Senate speaks as Delta lawmaker attends plenary
Omo Agege Will there be drama as Mace senator returns?
Pulse List 5 real-life political drama that could be turned into Nollywood films
Omo-Agege Senate appeals suspension nullification
Omo-Agege Court overturns Senate's suspension of Delta Senator
Omo-Agege Delta 'indigenes' protest lawmaker's suspension from Senate
Buhari President sees mace theft as an embarrassment to Nigeria - Saraki

Local

EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu has just dropped another blunder
Ibrahim Magu EFCC boss has just dropped another blunder
Osinbajo to attend African food and product exhibition
In Lagos Osinbajo to attend African food and product exhibition
How police arrested Offa robbery suspects
Offa Robbery How police arrested suspects who killed dozens in Kwara
Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children
In Zamfara Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children