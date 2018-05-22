I’ve sued you, Omo-Agege tells NASS committee probing Mace theft

news

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege says he has taken legal actions against the adhoc committee of the National Assembly investigating the invasion of the Senate and snatching of the mace.

Omo-Agege said this when he appeared before the committee on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

The committee, chaired by Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, had summoned Omo-Agege and Ali Ndume on Wednesday, May 15, 2018.

The decision of the committee was sequel to testimonies of the DPO, the SSS and the sergeant at arms at the National Assembly.

The security chiefs alleged that while the invaders accompanied Omo-Agege into the Senate chambers, Ndume prevented them from take the mace to s safe haven.

Omo-Agege who appeared before the committee in a two-piece black suit told the committee that he would not comment on the matter.

“I am here to inform you that we’ve gone to court,” he announced, adding that any comment on the matter would be sub judice.

This did not go down well with the members of the committee as the chairman noted that he had not been served.

“I’ve not been served,” Na’Allah declared.

Omo-Agege walked out after a short while.

Ndume said he would not speak before of the camera and journalists.

His wish was granted as the committee moved into a closed-door session.