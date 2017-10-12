Home > News > Local >

I signed NNPC financing arrangements not contract - VP

Osinbajo I signed NNPC financing arrangements not contract as acting President - VP

Osinbajo explained that the approvals he granted to the NNPC while he was Acting President were for financing arrangements and not contracts.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria's acting President Yemi Osinbajo orders troops to keep the peace in Taraba after ethnic clashes between the Mambilla and Fulani groups have turned deadly play

Nigeria's acting President Yemi Osinbajo orders troops to keep the peace in Taraba after ethnic clashes between the Mambilla and Fulani groups have turned deadly

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has cleared his involvement in the controversial contracts awarded by the NNPC while he was acting President.

In a statement by Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Osinbajo explained specifically that the approvals he granted to the NNPC were for financing arrangements.

Approached by reporters after the multi-billion Naira historic Bonny-Bodo road project, in Bonny, Rivers State, Osinbajo explained that the approvals he granted to the NNPC while he was Acting President were for financing arrangements for the Joint Ventures between the corporation and IOCs, and not approvals for contracts.

 

He said: “These were financing loans. Of course, you know what the Joint Ventures are, with the lOCs, like Chevron, that had to procure. In some cases, NNPC and their Joint Venture partners have to secure loans and they need authorisation to secure those loans while the President was away. The law actually provides for those authorisations. So I did grant two of them and those were presidential approvals, but they are specifically for financing joint ventures and they are loans not contracts."

ALSO READ: NNPC says Vice President approved the $25bn controversial oil contracts

He referred to his tweets earlier on Thursday, October 12, 2017, saying "In response to media inquiries on the NNPC Joint Venture financing arrangements, VP Osinbajo, as Acting President, approved the recommendations after due diligence and adherence to established procedures. This was, of course, necessary to deal with huge backlog of unpaid cash calls which the Buhari administration inherited, and to incentivize much needed fresh investments in the oil and gas sector."

 

There had been controversies over the awarding of contracts by the NNPC under the watch of the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion How President Buhari has turned anti-corruption war into a...bullet
2 Buhari Here is how the President says recovered stolen funds are being...bullet
3 Diezani Alison-Madueke Court orders forfeiture of ex-minister's 56...bullet

Related Articles

NNPC Crisis Osinbajo approved N640 billion oil contracts, not Buhari
Osinbajo NNPC says Vice President approved the $25bn controversial oil contracts
Osinbajo Family planning crucial to national development, says VP
Osinbajo VP says the return of abducted girls is important to FG
Pulse Opinion How President Buhari has turned anti-corruption war into a complete joke
Buhari Why has president gone quiet on suspended Babachir Lawal?
Osinbajo Nigeria's economy is working under Buhari, says VP
Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke Presidency too slow on punishing corruption suspects - Sagay

Local

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
Dogara Speaker says National Assembly has stabilised democracy
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa
In Delta Government budgets N500m on schools’ furniture in 2018
Seriake Dickson
In Bayelsa LG, health workers call off 3-month old strike
Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Yar’adua EFCC operative gives evidence on alleged impersonation of ex-president’s aide