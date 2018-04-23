Home > News > Local >

Kebbi state First Lady, Aisha Atiku Bagudu, says she will continue to cater for less privileged in the country

The First lady of Kebbi state, Aisha Atiku Bagudu, has reiterated her committed to helping the less privileged and the almajiris in the society.

Speaking at the weekend, she said her foundation, the Mass Literacy for The Less Privileged and the Almajiris Initiative (MALLPAI), would continue to cater for the poor in the society.

“We will continue to give back to the society through the foundation. It is important to educate these children and help them attain their goals,” she said.

"If they were left on the streets, our nation is endangered; if they are happy, we would be happy, if they are hungry, sick, angry, they would be violence and the consequences would affect all us,” she said during the second annual event of MALLPAI.

Almajiri children sharing food in the North play

Almajiri children sharing food in the North

(Guardian Nigeria )

 

Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, commended the successes of MALLPAI, while stressing the importance of educating the children of the less-privileged in the society.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu also commended her humanitarian service to uplift the less privilege in society and stressed that all Prophets of God preached seeking for education and render service to humanity.

MALLPAI was established to eradicate illiteracy in communities, enrich the minds of the youth, add values to the lives of the less privileged and help develop unskilled women.

