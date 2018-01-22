I’ll do the best I can with a clear conscience - Buhari

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will do the best he can with a clear conscience while leading Nigerians as the president.

‘‘I assure you that whatever I try to do, I will do it with a clear conscience and I’ll do the best I can do for all Nigerians,” President Buhari said.

The President made this known while commending south-east leaders that visited him and urged him to run for a second term.

He further said: “I am very pleased with your patriotism and consistency in supporting our administration. You are always going around explaining things even at the risk of abuse,” he said.

‘‘I want you to know that I have not forgotten the efforts and sacrifices you have made in the successes I have achieved in my position and I appreciate what you are doing for the stability of our country and the future of our children and our grandchildren."

President Buhari has been bashed from various quarters following his perceived silence over the the killings of innocent Nigerian perpetuated by Fulani herdsmen.