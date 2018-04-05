Home > News > Local >

I-G investigation contribution “lost Police Bajaj boxer motorcycle“

Ibrahim Idris I-G orders investigation into contribution for “lost Police Bajaj boxer motorcycle“

“The said motorcycle is the property of a member of the public (name withheld) and not that of the Nigeria Police Force,“Shogunle said.

  • Published:
Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. play

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

(Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G),Mr Ibrahim Idris, has directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2 Command, Onikan Lagos, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the request for contribution for  a “lost Police Bajaj boxer motorcycle“.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maurice Okerenta of Ajeromi Ajegunle area of Lagos, had in a document requested residents of the area on social media to contribute toward the replacement of a “lost Police Bajaj boxer motorcycle”.

A statement by Head of Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), Nigeria Police Force, ACP Abayomi Shogunle, said the motorcycle belonged to a member of the public and not the Nigeria Police Force.

“The said motorcycle is the property of a member of the public (name withheld) and not that of the Nigeria Police Force,“Shogunle said.

He explained that the motorcycle was snatched from a policeman by a group of persons when he was taking the unregistered motorcycle earlier intercepted, to the police station.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the document in circulation was real and originated from Okerenta, a resident of the said area.

Shogunle said that the police at Ajegunle Division had distanced themselves from the said recovery levy by Okerenta, adding that it was an agreement between the residents and the owner of the motorcycle.

“The residents of the affected area are advised not to pay any such recovery levy as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ajegunle, Lagos has been directed to stop Maurice Okerenta,“he said.

He said that any money collected from the residents and money already contributed should be returned to the respective owners.

The head of PCRRU said that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He enjoined members of the public to always reach out to the PCRRU via the provided channels on issues relating to policing activities within their areas. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
2 Looters List Stella Oduah says she never stole from govt coffers,...bullet
3 Okonjo-Iweala EFCC invites ex-minister over $250m missing from...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari Arewa Pastors to hand over President's critics to security agencies
Ibrahim Idris IGP reinstates Janga as Kogi police commissioner
Harkar tsaro Shugaba Buhari ya amince a siyo makamai da $1bn
Divided We Fall Family clash over building repair has tenants on Lagos Island blowing kiss to death [Video]
In Abia State IG directive: Police recover 1,000 arms
Buhari President approves release of $1bn to buy military equipment
Buhari President cancels FEC meeting to meet service chiefs
Security Challenge How Nigerian Army is taking over job of the Police
Politics These 66 Nigerian politicians have been listed as corrupt by the ruling and opposition parties
Police Security agency recover 119 firearms, others in Jigawa

Local

Nigeria Navy disagrees with Amnesty International's report on killings of herdsmen in Numan
Festus Adewuyi Navy hands over 2 impounded vessels to EFCC
Alo Williams Permanent Secretary Ministry of Niger Delta
In Abuja FG to review national lottery Act 2005, says Permanent Secretary
Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita
Winifred Oyo-Ita Buhari’s achievements under-reported – HOSF
In Nasarawa Distribute fertilisers, other farm inputs now— farmers beg govt.