The Inspector-General of Police (I-G),Mr Ibrahim Idris, has directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2 Command, Onikan Lagos, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the request for contribution for a “lost Police Bajaj boxer motorcycle“.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maurice Okerenta of Ajeromi Ajegunle area of Lagos, had in a document requested residents of the area on social media to contribute toward the replacement of a “lost Police Bajaj boxer motorcycle”.

A statement by Head of Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), Nigeria Police Force, ACP Abayomi Shogunle, said the motorcycle belonged to a member of the public and not the Nigeria Police Force.

“The said motorcycle is the property of a member of the public (name withheld) and not that of the Nigeria Police Force,“Shogunle said.

He explained that the motorcycle was snatched from a policeman by a group of persons when he was taking the unregistered motorcycle earlier intercepted, to the police station.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the document in circulation was real and originated from Okerenta, a resident of the said area.

Shogunle said that the police at Ajegunle Division had distanced themselves from the said recovery levy by Okerenta, adding that it was an agreement between the residents and the owner of the motorcycle.

“The residents of the affected area are advised not to pay any such recovery levy as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ajegunle, Lagos has been directed to stop Maurice Okerenta,“he said.

He said that any money collected from the residents and money already contributed should be returned to the respective owners.

The head of PCRRU said that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He enjoined members of the public to always reach out to the PCRRU via the provided channels on issues relating to policing activities within their areas.