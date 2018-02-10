I-G condoles with Buhari over sister-in-law’s death

news

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris on Saturday visited Daura, Katsina, where he condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of his sister-in-law, Hajiya Aisha Mamman.

Speaking during the visit, Idris described her death as “a big loss, not only to Buhari, her immediate family, Katsina state but to Nigeria as whole’’.

The police boss prayed God to repose her soul, while he urged the president as well as the entire family to take her death as an act of God.

Responding, Buhari commended the I-G for the visit and described death “as inevitable end for all mortals.’’

Similarly, I-G had visited Maiduguri, the Borno capital where he commiserated with Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai over the death of his father, Alhaji Yusuf Buratai.

He also offered similar prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased, while urging Burutai and the entire family take heart and bear the irreparable loss.

The Army Chief lauded the police boss for the visit and said that the family members were consoled with prayers offered for their departed father.