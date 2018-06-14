Pulse.ng logo
I don't know if my son is dead or alive - Shekau's mother

Shekau 'I don't know if my son is dead or alive' - Boko Haram leader's mother

  • Published:
play
Falmata, the mother of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, says she does not know her son's whereabouts - whether he is dead or alive.

Speaking with the Hausa Service of the Voice of America, the woman said the last time she saw the terrorists' leader was 15 years ago.

According to The Cable, the interview took place in a village called Shekau in Yobe State.

Falmata said her son abandoned her since he met with Mohammed Yusuf, the late Boko Haram founder.

"I don’t know whether he is dead or alive, only God knows, I have not seen him in the last 15 years," she said.

"I did not set my eyes on him since he came into contact with Mohammed Yusuf.

"I know he is my son, and everyone knows a mother’s love for her son, but our attitude to life is different… I pray God shows him the right path."

Boko Haram has been led by Shekau since 2009. From March 2015 to August 2016, the group was aligned with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

The sect has killed tens of thousands and displaced 2.3 million from their homes. It was ranked as the world's deadliest terror group by the Global Terrorism Index in 2015.

