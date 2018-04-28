Home > News > Local >

I don’t have a stake in Visionscape – Tinubu

I don't have a stake in Visionscape – Tinubu

Tinubu said this on Friday, April 28, 2018, while meeting with members of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria.

Former Governor of Lagos state and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bola Tinubu has said that he does not have a stake in Visionscape.

Visionscape is a private company tasked with bringing the State's Cleaner Lagos Initiative to fruition.

“I beg to correct something and I think I have to do it publicly; the rumour I’ve heard all over the state and the social media is that I am the one who brought a foreign company. I am not the owner of Visionscape. Categorically, I’m telling you today, I have no penny…Yes, that is the truth,” the former Governor said.

Asiwaju to engage Ambode

Tinubu also said that he will engage the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on the waste management issue in Lagos state.

The group, who met with the former Governor of Lagos state expressed concern over the issue of refuse mounting on Lagos streets.

Following a series of meetings involving all the executive chairmen and chairpersons of the 57 local governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State, the operators of the Private Sector Participation (PSP) have been asked to commence waste collection on the streets of Lagos alongside Visionscape.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode asked all PSP operators on the Lagos mainland and across the State, to return to their designated areas of operation.

