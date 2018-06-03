Home > News > Local >

I am a Catholic, I can’t kill anyone – Orji Kalu

Orji Kalu I am a Catholic, I can’t kill anyone – Ex Governor

Kalu, who said that he was misquoted by the media, urged Nigerians to disregard the reports, which he described as false.

  • Published:
Former Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu has said that he is a devout Catholic who cannot commit murder. play

Former Governor of Abia, Dr Orji Kalu

(SabiNews)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu has said that he is a devout Catholic who cannot commit murder.

Kalu said this following reports in the media that quoted him saying “In PDP we used to kill people”.

The former Governor made this statement while speaking to newsmen on the recently held All Progressives Congress (APC) state congresses.

His full statement as obtained from The Cable: “In all democracy, there’s always a quarrel, and the quarrel will prevail, we will settle it amicable as a family.

“Everybody will come back to the party, and the party will have its honour, there’s no problem.

“In the PDP, we used to kill people when they are doing this thing (congress) which is not good.

“We are very happy the (APC) congresses came very well in south-east and went very well. We can only fight anybody in south-east who is not supporting our president.”

PDP fires back

Following Kalu’s allegation, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan called on the former governor to reveal the names of the alleged killers.

Ologbodiyan  said “The PDP is a legal and laws abiding organization. It does not engage in killings and had not asked any of its member kill on its behalf.”

I was misquoted

In his reaction, Kalu said that he was misquoted by the media, and urged Nigerians to disregard the reports, which he described as false.

The former governor also asked journalists to always confirm stories before they publish.

He said “I did not say I used to kill people during congress when I was a member of the PDP.

“Rather, I pointed out that due to political rivalry and other vices, people used to die during congresses in the PDP.

ALSO READ: 7 horrible things Orji Kalu said about Obasanjo

“I am not only a law-abiding Nigerian but also a devout Catholic who does not believe in ungodly and inhuman acts. I have never killed anyone and will never do such nor engage anyone to kill on my behalf.

“People should not twist my interview to suit their selfish, wicked and barbaric ambitions. I am a man of peace and I can never derail from the path of peace.”

Orji Kalu recently decamped to the ruling APC, a move some political observers say is aimed at dodging prosecution for the alleged fraud charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Ogun Army intercepts 3 trucks with 300,000 live cartridgesbullet
2 Orji Kalu In PDP we used to kill people – Ex Govbullet
3 Fayemi Ekiti governorship aspirant escapes assassination allegedly...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari This APC presidential aspirant just challenged President to debate
Buhari APC Chieftain alleges PDP is sponsoring 'terrorists NOT herdsmen' to destabilise President's govt
Buhari 7 things that will happen as president declares for 2nd term
Orji Kalu In PDP we used to kill people – Ex Gov
Obasanjo 7 horrible things Orji Kalu said about ex president
Nyame 5 other ex-governors facing corruption trials in court
Orji Kalu PDP reacts to ex-Governor’s allegation of killing

Local

Heavy smoke takes over Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos
Breaking News Heavy smoke takes over Third Mainland Bridge
Wife of the President and daughters praying at the Ansar-Ud-Deen mosque Abuja
Ramadan Extend love beyond this holy month, says Ansar-Ud-Deen
Lagos govt. urges residents to engage in plastics recycling
Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos state governor clears N37.546bn pension arrears
US Congressman asks Buhari to speak up against Fulani herdsmen
In Benue State 7 killed, 6 injured in Kwande LGA – Chairman