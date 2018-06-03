I am a Catholic, I can’t kill anyone – Orji Kalu

news

Former Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu has said that he is a devout Catholic who cannot commit murder.

Kalu said this following reports in the medi a that quoted him saying “In PDP we used to kill people”.

The former Governor made this statement while speaking to newsmen on the recently held All Progressives Congress (APC) state congresses.

His full statement as obtained from The Cable: “In all democracy, there’s always a quarrel, and the quarrel will prevail, we will settle it amicable as a family.

“Everybody will come back to the party, and the party will have its honour, there’s no problem.

“In the PDP, we used to kill people when they are doing this thing (congress) which is not good.

“We are very happy the (APC) congresses came very well in south-east and went very well. We can only fight anybody in south-east who is not supporting our president.”

PDP fires back

Following Kalu’s allegation, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan called on the former governor to reveal the names of the alleged killers.

Ologbodiyan said “The PDP is a legal and laws abiding organization. It does not engage in killings and had not asked any of its member kill on its behalf.”

I was misquoted

In his reaction, Kalu said that he was misquoted by the media, and urged Nigerians to disregard the reports, which he described as false.

The former governor also asked journalists to always confirm stories before they publish.

He said “I did not say I used to kill people during congress when I was a member of the PDP.

“Rather, I pointed out that due to political rivalry and other vices, people used to die during congresses in the PDP.

ALSO READ: 7 horrible things Orji Kalu said about Obasanjo

“I am not only a law-abiding Nigerian but also a devout Catholic who does not believe in ungodly and inhuman acts. I have never killed anyone and will never do such nor engage anyone to kill on my behalf.

“People should not twist my interview to suit their selfish, wicked and barbaric ambitions. I am a man of peace and I can never derail from the path of peace.”