Since the re-employment of former pensions boss Abdulrasheed Maina came to light, on October 21, 2017, several individuals have been blamed for his reinstatement.

The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau were initially accused of re-employing Maina, a claim Dambazzau denied .

Maina was accused of allegedly diverting N100b while he was chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms. He was subsequently sacked by the Federal Civil Service Commission on the orders of the Head of Service.

It was eventually revealed that Maina's posting the to the Ministry of Interior was approved by the office of the Head of Service.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita immediately denied employing Mania who is still wanted by the EFCC. The Head of Service lays the blame of Maina's reinstatement on permanent secretaries. From a management perspective, here are four things that should have done differently.

Oyo-Ita should not have denied this.

Ideally, the office of the Head of Service is in charge of posting and is to be aware of all senior level/directorship posting done to any Ministry in the Federal republic of Nigeria.

A statement signed by Mohammed Manga, Oyo Ita's spokesperson, read:

“The head of the civil service of the federation (HCSF) wishes to inform the public that the re-instatement and posting of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina never emanated from the office of the head of the civil service of the federation.

“Consequently, the purported re-instatement and posting by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is totally erroneous and misleading," the statement read.

Shortly after this, documents emerged highlighting the office of the Head of Civil service was informed. In a letter dated September 17, 2017, the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) made a strong case for Maina’s reinstatement.

The receipt of a letter was acknowledged by the Ministry of Interior.

The Permanent Secretaries should not be entirely blamed.

Two Permanent Secretaries from the Ministry of Interior and Federal Civil Service Commission are being queried for Maina’s reemployment. The question here is: should they not have passed this information through the Head of Service seeing as the former pensions boss was sacked by the same office? While they may have a case to answer, they should have been supervised properly.

There should be proper flow of information between the Minister of Interior, the Head of service and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The silence from the Attorney General of the Federation and the denial from Head of service and and Minister of Interior shows all three offices are not in sync and there is a gap of communication between them.

She should have spoken to Buhari.

Hypothetically if the Head of Service was under any pressure to reinstate Maina, she should have spoken to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president has ordered the dismissal of Abdulrasheed Maina from service and ordered a full investigation into the circumstances of his recall. According to the presidency, yesterday, October 24, 2017 President Buhari also ordered the Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita, to submit a full report of the recall and posting to the office of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.