How herdsmen killed 50 in Zamfara, Taraba, Benue

Herdsmen suspected to be of Fulani extraction embarked on a killing spree all week in Benue, Taraba and Zamfara States. Local reports put the death toll from the murders at 50.

In Zamfara, herdsmen killed 26 when they attacked Kuru-Kuru and Jarkuka villages in Anka LGA.

Two weeks before, suspected herdsmen attacked Bawar Daji village in Zamfara and killed over 60 persons, ThisDay reports.

An eyewitness named Sadi Musa told ThisDay that some four people were initially killed at a mining site in Kuru-Kuru on the evening of Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

When residents from neighbouring Jarkuka visited Karu-Karu to see things for themselves and help with burying the dead, they were ambushed and killed; taking the death toll in Zamfara to 26.

“The community of Jarkuka was not the initial target, but has been affected and lost over 10 innocent lives for their effort in mobilizing their residents and giving support to the Kuru-Kuru neighbouring village”, Musa told ThisDay.

Benue, Taraba

At least 30 people were feared killed following deadly attacks in Ukun local government area of Benue state and Jandeikyula village of Wukari local government area of Taraba state.

On April 12, 2018, 10 people were feared dead after herdsmen attacked Akaanya and Nenchi villages, according to Ukun LGA chairman, Tyokaa Iberlogo.

Even though Iberlogo couldn't provide details of the attacks, it was reported that the violence had spread from a similar attack in nearby Taraba.

TheCable reports that gunmen had attacked Jandeikyula village of Wukari LGA around 7pm on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

A resident claimed that over 200 attackers carried out the attack as they killed people and set many houses on fire.

The chairman of Wukari LGA, Adi Grace, confirmed the attack while the former chairman of the Wukari Youths of Vision, Luka Agbo, reported that over 30 people were killed.

"It is true that Jandeikyula village was attacked last night and from the reports we are getting, over thirty people were killed.

"The series of attacks in the state now make us to be living in fear because we can no longer go to bed with our two eyes closed," he said.

The spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, David Misal, also confirmed the attack but noted that the number of casualties was still sketchy.

Sophisticated weapons

An eyewitness identified as Victor Iortim told ThisDay that the attackers were close to 200. “I went to a neighbouring village and was on my way back to Jandeikyula when I sighted them.

“I quickly hid in the bush and counted scores of them. They were well armed with sophisticated weapons. There was no way I could call home because there was no network on my phone where I hid".

Confirmed

The police has confirmed the attacks in the communities.

DSP Mohammed Shehu who is the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Zamfara told ThisDay that “we are already aware of the attack but I cannot give you details now until my commissioner is fully briefed”.

In Benue State, Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni, led his men to the affected community to restore order.

“I can confirm that two persons were killed in Agboughul community by suspected herdsmen”, spokesperson of the Benue State police command, Moses Yamu, told newsmen.

There have been incessant herdsmen attacks in Benue, Zamfara, Kaduna, Plateau and Taraba since the turn of the year.

Gaddafi

President Buhari has promised to crack down on the killer pastoralists and bring the farmers/herdsmen crisis to an end.

The president recently blamed the killings on invaders from Libya.

"The problem (herders/farmers conflict) is even older than us. It has always been there, but now made worse by the influx of armed gunmen from the Sahel region into different parts of the West African sub-region.

"These gunmen were trained and armed by Muammar Gaddafi of Libya. When he was killed, the gunmen escaped with their arms. We encountered some of them fighting with Boko Haram.

"Herdsmen that we used to know carried only sticks and maybe a cutlass to clear the way, but these ones now carry sophisticated weapons. The problem is not religious, but sociological and economic. But we are working on solutions”, Buhari said before the Archbishop of Canterbury in London.