How Buhari allegedly stole ‘Change’ slogan, manifesto from ADC

news

The chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralph Nwosu has alleged that President Buhari stole his change slogan and manifesto from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to Punch, Nwosu said that he approached Buhari when he registered the ADC in 2006 and asked him to join the party because of its people oriented manifesto.

The ADC chairman said the President refused his offer, only to turn around and steal the party’s change slogan.

He said this at the Green Legacy hall, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Destroy ADC for oil well

The ADC chairman also said that he was offered an oil well and billions of dollars to destroy the party when former President Olusegun Obasanjo adopted the party,

In May 2018, Obasanjo announced that the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has adopted ADC as its political platform.

He said the move is aimed at enabling the group achieve its goal of changing the current state of governance in Nigeria.

OBJ bought ADC

Nwosu also told newsmen that reports saying that the former President bought the ADC from him are false.

The ADC chairman said that he has spent up to N600m to build the party right from inception.

ALSO READ: Buhari broke the law by withdrawing $462 million without approval

Coalition against Buhari

Punch reports that some parties are holding talks to form a coalition against President Buhari in 2019.

The parties include the Peoples Democratic Party, the Olusegun Obasanjo-backed African Democratic Congress, and the Chief Olu Falae-led Social Democratic Party.

The report said there are talks between the Nigerian Intervention Movement (NIM), co-chaired by Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and Dr. Abdujalil Tafawa-Balewa, with the Coalition for New Nigeria, a coalition of 35 political parties.