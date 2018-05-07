news

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, says he had bad dreams while on leave in China due to the attacks on his people by suspected herdsmen.

Governor Ortom who was recently on leave in China said he was informed of the killings in his state via the social media.

In an interview with Punch, the Benue state governor regretted embarking on the trip.

“It wasn’t a pleasant leave because travelling to far away China, where I have seven hours ahead of Nigerian time, I had jet lag,” Ortom said.

“So, it was difficult for me to sleep and I dozed when I was not expected to. There was a lot of distraction in my sleep due to the continued attacks and invasion of our land. With the advent of the internet and the social media, whatever was happening here I was also following.

“Those horrific pictures and those scenes and the news about the killings; it was no longer leave and I wished I had not gone on leave because there was no more leave.

“Even when I slept, instead of having sweet dreams, I was having bad dreams. I used to see the pictures of what will happen and what had happened. It was not a pleasant experience but I pray that this matter will be put behind us so that we can go about our normal businesses,” the governor added.

While condemning the recent attacks in the state, Ortom called for the arrest of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore for the killings in the state.

“I have written and will continue to write and continue to raise the alarm that the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore are responsible for the killings and for the mercenary work that is going on in Benue State.

“I still want to repeat that they are responsible. There are evidences; they are on tape. They have held press conferences and none of them have come out to refute what was credited to them in the media. They have said it is about Jihad; it is not about grazing. They said it is about occupation and taking over of our land. They have said it and the evidence is there.

“I have presented this to security agencies and I want to believe that it is a whole process. They are still working on it and at the appropriate time, these people will be apprehended because they cannot go free. After killing my people, they will not be allowed to go free. I will continue to say it that these people must be arrested because they are responsible for the killings in the state,” he added.

The governor recently advised the persons displaced as a result of the attacks in communities in the state to return home and defend themselves with stones.