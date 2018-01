news

Notorious kidnap kingpin, Don Waney, is no more, after soldiers traced him to Enugu and gunned him down from pointblank range.

Until his death, Don Waney terrorized Rivers State like perhaps no one else in recent times.

His death marks the end of a sorry chapter in Governor Nyesom Wike's territory.

There are not many pictures of Don Waney and his family life out there, but these should suffice for now.

It is said of Don Waney that he lived a charmed, if lavish life.