Herdsmen :  Youth organisation advises FG to licence group as professionals

news

Worried by incessant violent attacks on farmers by herdsmen, the Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO) has called on the Federal Government to licence them as professional for proper identification.

The Lagos State Chapter of the group said in a statement on Thursday in Lagos that this would enable the government to monitor their activities.

It was jointly signed by its Coordinator and General Secretary Mr AbdulWaheed Odunuga and Mr Adekunle Aderibigbe respectively.

BYO said: “Licensing here implies that their engagement with the government will not just be limited to capturing their data, but also providing some forms of guidance and regulations for their operations.

“With such process in place, any breeder caught wandering around without licence can be arrested as a potential criminal herdsman.

“When the herdsmen are licensed and educated accordingly on how, when and where to graze, it will make them solely and severally liable and responsible for damages and losses incurred.

“This will also make it easier for the herdsmen to communicate with the local traditional rulers and authorities when contingencies are encountered.

“Animals should not be used as a yardstick for measurement with human lives when losses arise and on the other hand, animals should not be killed unjustly.

“Nobody should take laws into their hands, but for justice to be served by the appropriate jury with fairness,” BYO said.

The group, however, commiserated with people and Government of Benue State over the recent violent attacks on the farmers by some herdsmen, who killed many farmers in the process.

“The situation is so pathetic that the sympathisers can only conclude that no human should have been dealt with in that manner,’’ it said.

The group also called on the Federal Government and security agencies to ensure that the culprits were not just caught, but given appropriate punishment.

“We also offer our condolences to the families of those who were killed indiscriminately by unknown gunmen at Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Cultism-related activities have been on the rise in the state and more is expected to be done to promote community-residents relationship to uphold values and make youths to shun social vices,” BYO said.