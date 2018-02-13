news

A group of cattle herders attacked workers of the Akure South Local Government Secretariat in Ondo State and took over the building as workers ran for safety on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

According to a report by The Punch, the invasion happened in the morning following a disagreement as one of the council workers was allegedly macheted by the herdsmen .

The matter was eventually brought under control after the intervention of security agencies led by the Ondo State Commissioner of police, Gbenga Adeyanju, and the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Pedro Ideba.

The secretariat was reportedly deserted after the incident as workers returned to their homes in alarm.

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has called on the government to adequately investigate the matter and take necessary action.

Herdsmen attacks in 2018

Cattle herders have been linked to a string of violent killings across the country in the opening months of 2018.

In the most devastating attacks that heralded the turn of the new year, a series of attacks in Guma and Logo Local Government Area of Benue State between December 31, 2017, and January 6, 2018 led to the death of 73 men, women and children .

Herders have also been linked to several other attacks in Taraba, Plateau and Ekiti that have left dozens dead, and more injured.