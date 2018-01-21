Home > News > Local >

Helicopter loaded with arms reportedly lands in Taraba

On Monday, January 15, 2018, Fulani herdsmen attacked a community in Taraba, and killed a traditional ruler.

A helicopter loaded with arms and ammunition landed Jibu village, Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba state, reports say.

Confirming the incident, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bala Dan-Abu said that the arms were meant for militia groups in  the state.

Dan-Abu also said “This system of arms delivery was used prior to the tragic attacks in Agatu communities in Benue State last year, which led to the killings there.

“When it was reported, nothing was done to trace and arrest the owners of the helicopter.

“That strategy works for them in Agatu and they are using it again today.

“This may be another planned militia attacks on the people of Taraba in the offing.”

ALSO READ: Soldiers deployed in Benue, Taraba over herdsmen crisis

According to Punch, an eyewitness said “There was rumour recently that arms were being ferried across River Benue in the area to Banteje, a town along Wukari-Jalingo road, but I cannot confirm to you whether a helicopter landed in our village or not, because I have been in Wukari town for the past two days.”

Meanwhile, the Benue state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP. David Misal, dismissed the report, referring to it as a rumour.

Buhari wants Fulani herdsmen to take over Benue

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor David Iornem has accused President Buhari  of planning to declare a state of emergency in Benue state.

Iornem also alleged that the President wants Fulani herdsmen to take over Benue state.

A cross section of Nigerians have also criticised Buhari over his silence on the Fulani herdsmen issue.

