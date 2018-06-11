news

There was heavy police presence at the Senior Magistrate Court 2 in Lokoja, Kogi state when Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) returned for the resumption of his criminal trial on Monday, June 11, 2018.

The lawmaker took to his Instagram account (@dinomelaye) to note the police presence in court as he faces charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, political thuggery and other violent crimes committed in Kogi state.

When he first appeared before the court on May 3, 2018, the lawmaker was wheeled in on a stretcher as his legal team told the court that he was suffering from a spinal cord injury as well as asthma.

Despite his health challenges, Chief Magistrate, Suleiman Abdulahi, denied the lawmaker's bail application during that hearing. However, Justice Nasir Ajanah, Kogi's Chief Justice, of the Kogi State High Court granted the lawmaker a N10 million bail on May 16, after he had previously ordered that the lawmaker be transferred from Police Medical Center in Lokoja to the National Hospital, Abuja, to receive quality medical treatment .

Melaye stands accused of gun running

After Kabiru Saidu, a.k.a Osama, and Nuhu Salisu, aka Small, were arrested at Ogojueje in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi on January 19, 2018, they confessed to the police that Senator Melaye hired them to cause unrest in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The criminal suspects disclosed that the lawmaker handed them a bag containing one AK-47 rifle, two pump action guns and the sum of N430,000 to unleash mayhem in Kogi.