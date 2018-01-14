Home > News > Local >

(Guardian)
Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia says although being a governor is good, his earnest desire is to go to heaven when Jesus Christ comes again.

Ikpeazu was speaking at the 2018 edition of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church Eastern Nigerian Union Conference on prayer, fasting and evangelism on Sunday in Aba.

The governor said that going to heaven was more important to him than anything on earth, adding that he did not mind losing everything but his soul must meet with his maker on the last day.

“You can have all kinds of problems. Sickness, wants, needs and challenges may come but know that all of them are designed to take your attention away from your redeemer who is coming soon,” the governor said.

The President, SDA, West Central Africa Division, Pastor Elie Weick-Dido said the summit was to address the church’s needs in the last days.

He said that the church was preparing to reach out to the unbelievers with God’s word in preparation for the imminent return of Jesus Christ to take Christians home.

ALSO READ: Headmistress demoted for embarrassing Abia Gov's wife over salary

He said things would not get better in the world again and urged Christians to brace up and be more committed to God’s works to quicken the return of the Lord.

The President, Eastern Nigeria Union Conference (ENUC), Pastor Bassey Udoh said the programme was aimed at empowering its members for evangelism.

He said the church was teaching its members to engage in evangelism wherever they found themselves.

