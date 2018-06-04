Home > News > Local >

Health minister urges police to enforce ban on Shisha

Health minister urges police to enforce ban on flavoured tobacco products

The minister said most of the flavoured tobacco, which according to him are targeted at the youth, are as dangerous as cigarettes.

Health minister urges police to enforce ban on Shisha

Nigeria's Health Minister, Professor Isaac Adewole

(NigerianEye)
The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has called for the enforcement of the ban on flavoured tobacco products including Shisha.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, June 4, to mark the 2018 world No- Tobacco Day, Adewole urged the police and all other government agencies to swing into action.

The minister said most of the flavoured tobacco, which according to him are targetted at the youth, are as dangerous as cigarettes.

"Let me stress that the ban on tobacco products with characterising flavours is still in place and the ban includes shisha because it has flavour. I, therefore, urge the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and the law enforcement agencies to intensify arrest of defaulters," Adewole said.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the CPC, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, said a committee had been set up to look into the Shisha ban.

He said, "Recently, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria which is responsible for creating the national industrial standard, convened a technical committee meeting with respect to the tobacco standard and the subject of shisha was discussed like any other tobacco product.

"And the new industry standards are undergoing the process now so it is not an illegal product now but soon the SON will come up with what the final standard will be."

ALSO READ: Kenya Bans 19 Shisha Flavours

Shisha smoking is a way of smoking tobacco, sometimes mixed with fruits or molasses sugar, through a bowl & a hose with a mouthpiece. The hose connects the flavored smoke from substances being burnt in the bowl to the lungs of the smoker through the mouthpiece Shisha pipes.

