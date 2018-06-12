Pulse.ng logo
Have mercy, prisons are congested, Dariye begs court

Convicted Senator and former Plateau state Governor, Joshua Dariye begs court for mercy.

Former governor of Plateau State Joshua Dariye, pictured in 2004, was found guilty of misappropriating millions of dollars earmarked for an ecological fund by the Abuja High Court play Convicted Senator and former Plateau state Governor, Joshua Dariye begs court for mercy. (AFP/File)
Former Plateau state governor, Joshua Dariye, has asked the Court to show him mercy.

He made the appeal on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, after he was sentenced to fourteen years in prison over charges bothering on corruption and diversion of one billion ecological fund meant for the state.

Dariye, a serving senator was convicted of 15 of the 23 counts charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was said to have used an account belonging to Ebenezer Reitner Ventures, a company he owns, to divert the fund.

The account was domiciled in Sun Trust Bank.

After delivering a judgement which lasted for over five hours by Adebukola Banjoko, the judge, Paul Eroko, counsel to Dariye, pleaded for a light sentence.

"Appeals to your judgement do not succeed, we will fall on your mercy. The prisons are congested," Eroko pleaded.

"They misled the governor, it is the bank, they said he didn't have to present anything," the counsel said.

But, Rotimi Jacobs, counsel to EFCC, said Dariye did not show any form of remorse.

He urged the court not give Dariye a light sentence so that it would serve as a deterrence to those holding public offices.

"He is not remorseful, his case should serve as a deterrence," Jacobs said.

At this point, Dariye broke his silence.

"Have mercy, you are a Christian, your name is Jacob," Dariye begged.

The former governor was then whisked away by the Polce.

Dariye’s son, Nanle, is also been arraigned for money laundering.

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

