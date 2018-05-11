Home > News > Local >

Nigeria confirms diplomat's death in Sudan

Habibu Almu

The Ministry of Foreign Affair said he's an Immigration attache.

  • Published:
He was killed in the Sudanese capital
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the death  of a Nigerian Immigration attache, Habibu Almu, at the Nigerian Mission in Khartoum, Sudan.

Spokesperson of the ministry, Tope Elias-Fatile, confirmed the report in a WhatsApp message on Thursday in Abuja.

"The Ministry has received the sad news of the untimely death of the Immigration Attache in our Mission in Khartoum, Sudan.

"We are awaiting further and detailed report from the Mission after which a statement would be issued," Elias-Fatile said.

Reuters had reported that the police were investigating the incident, but provided no details on how he died.

It cited al-Arabiya television of Dubai to have identified the diplomat and described his death as an "assassination".

Author

