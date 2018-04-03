Home > News > Local >

Gunmen storm Kogi police station, kill 2 officers on duty

The corpses of the slain policemen have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

Photo for illustrative purpose

(Citizen TV )
Unknown gunmen reportedly stormed a police station in Kogi state on Tuesday, April 3 and shot dead two officers on duty.

According to The Cable, the incident took place at the police station in Gegu village on Lokoja–Abuja road.

The spokesmen for the Kogi state police command, William Aya was said to have confirmed the incident.

"It is true that there was an attack today. We lost two officers," he said.

Aya said the gunmen also injured one of the suspects in the cell.

The police said the investigation has commenced into the incident.

Dino Melaye's saga

I will sue the IG for intimidation, mental assault, blackmail - Dino Melaye.PNG play Senator Dino Melaye (Pulse)
 

Last week, six prisoners, including the suspects who claimed they were armed by the embattled Kogi senator, Dino Melaye, had broken out of jail in Lokoja.

ALSO READ: 2 suspected criminals claim Dino Melaye arms, sponsors them

The jailbreakers, however, have been rearrested and are expected to be arraigned alongside Melaye on May 10, 2018.

Kabiru Saidu, also known as Osama, and Nuhu Salisu, aka Small, were originally arrested on January 19, 2018, at Ogojueje in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi and confessed to the police that Melaye hired them to cause unrest in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

