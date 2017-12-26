Gunmen raid wanted Maina’s Kaduna home few hours to Christmas

news

The Kaduna home of the wanted ex-Chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina was raided by gunmen on Christmas Eve.

According to a report by Punch, Maina's home was raided on Sunday, December 24, 2017 by gunmen seeking cash and ammunition.

How it all happened

According to an eyewitness on Kano Street, Kawo New Extension, Kaduna where the house is located, the gunmen came in a Hilux van, armed with guns and stationed in front of the house.

It was further alleged that some of the gunmen came in military uniform, while others were in mufti.

The gun-wielding men, tit was further alleged, had begun surveillance of the area between 5pm till about 8pm when another car, a Peugeot 406 with plain clothes security personnel, forced the gate open and drove into the compound.

It was further reported that on entering the house, the gunmen met a security guard, Imrana Ahmadu, and quickly handcuffed him, just as they forced him to take them round the four-bedroom flat.

ALSO READ: 222 Properties recovered by Maina 're-looted' by EFCC

Imrana Ahmadu recounts ugly experience

Giving his account of the ugly experience, the 22-year-old Ahmadu Imrana said the gunmen continued to ask him whether the house belong to Maina or whether he (Maina) was staying there.

In his words: “They came in military uniforms and Hilux van with another small car after they had forced the gate open around 8pm.

“They handcuffed me and started forcing doors open to the bedrooms. They turned everything upside down.

“They were communicating with somebody somewhere in Hausa, directing them to one room or the other where to find cash.

“They must have been disappointed because at the end, they found nothing, neither cash nor arms as they claimed.

ALSO READ: Maina still receiving his salary is the saddest thing you’d read today

“They now drove away with me and dumped me in the bush along Mando Road close to the Kaduna International Airport.

“They said I should go to any police station so that the police can unlock the handcuff on my hand.

“I hid my handcuffed hand in my shirt, so that nobody could suspect me and that was how I got a commercial motorbike that took me to the Kawo Police Station where the handcuff was unlocked.”

The Police confirms raid on Maina's home

The spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Aliyu Mukhtar, confirmed the incident saying that the command got a report from the Divisional Police Office in Kawo regarding the raid.

“We got a report from the DPO Kawo of Police Station regarding the raid on Maina’s house. But we are yet to confirm whether they are really officials of the EFCC. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.