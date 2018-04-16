Gunmen kill at least 10 police officers in Benue ambush

Home > News > Local >

At least two police trucks were also burnt by the attackers.

(Premium Times)
At least 10 police officers are believed to be dead with many others missing after two separate teams were ambushed by unknown gunmen in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

According to a report by Premium Times, the attack started around 6 pm on Sunday when the gunmen fired on two officers who were traveling on a motorcycle between Anyibe and Ayilamo communities. While one of the officers died in the ambush, the other reportedly fled the scene.

After depositing the corpse of the dead victim in the mortuary, a second group of officers, reportedly numbering about 30, were again attacked by gunmen on their way back.

According to Premium Times, the shootout that ensued resulted in the death another nine police officers while several others remain missing.

The information officer for Logo LGA, Paul Pevikyaa, said, "We have confirmed this morning that 10 policemen were killed including the first one that was killed on a motorcycle. Only a few places are safe now."

This was confirmed to Premium Times by two members of a local vigilante group. At least two police trucks were also burnt by the attackers. The bodies of the nine officers were discovered on Monday, April 16.

The spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, Moses Yamu, confirmed the attack but only disclosed four casualties at the time of his statement.

"Sadly, at the moment, four casualties have been suffered by the Police. Additional reinforcement (including the Air Asset of the Police) deployed by the Inspector General of Police is in pursuit of the murderous gang," he said.

