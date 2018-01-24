Gunmen kidnap 7 children, kill 9 people in Adamawa attack

news

Seven children were kidnapped by unknown gunmen in an attack that left nine others dead in Iware, a village in Adamawa State.

According to a report by Premium Times, the suspected militants laid siege to the village in the dead of the night and brutally murdered a family of nine.

A local vigilante reported that seven children were also abducted by the gunmen and are now being held for ransom.

A resident noted that local officials have already started tracking down the gunmen in a bid to retrieve the children.

He said, "The incident occurred in a new Fulani settlement called Iware near Beti Verre between Fufore and Jada local government areas. They (kidnappers) are now on the prowl again.

"There have been pockets of kidnappings in our areas, mostly on the well to do or those with herd of cattles. They always ask for ransom.

"Local officials were informed about this incident and already we, the vigilantes and other hunters, have swung into action to track-down the fleeing kidnappers."

The Adamawa State Police Command spokesperson, Othman Abubakar, confirmed the incident and reported that the command has promptly alerted residents of the state on the activities of kidnappers.