Gunmen attack Benue village kill 2

In Benue Gunmen attack Zaki-Biam kill 2

The attack occurred around 11:30pm on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Gunmen abduct Commissioner's wife, 6 children

(Daily Trust)
Gunmen suspected to belong to the group led by wanted gang leader, Terwase Akwaza have killed 2 people in Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state.

According to Daily Post, the attack occurred around 11:30pm on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

A source who spoke about the attack, said “The assailants took the three of us away to a bush path and asked me to lie faced down and move away with the two others who were eventually killed.

“After a while, they asked me to go but l lost my way because I could not locate my way home, so l decided to sleep in the bush till daybreak before I managed to trace my way back home in the morning.”

Air force jets bomb villages

Reports of the attack is coming as Nigerian Air Force fighter jets, on Saturday, June 16, 2018, launched air strikes on three villages in Benue State.

ALSO READ: Troops burn down Benue village in revenge for soldier's death

A source who spoke to Punch alleged that it was a reprisal mission, following an attack on the Nigerian Army Engineering Corps Commander, Maj. Gen. John Malu by hoodlums in his hometown in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State.

The air strikes were launched on Katsina-Ala, Zaki Biam and Wukari Road environs.

