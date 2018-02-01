Gunmen assassinate politician in Jema’a

news

Mr Moses Banka, a politician and businessman from Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been assassinated by unknown gunmen.

Banka was reportedly killed at Ankwa village of Jema’a Local Government Area in Kaduna state.

Alhaji Yusuf Usman, the Administrator of Jema’a Local Government Council, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kafanchan.

He said that the deceased was assassinated on Wednesday night at his residence in Ankwa village in Godogodo Chiefdom of Jema’a.

“The assassins stormed the residence and headed straight to his room and shot at him without hurting anyone before they left.

“Before his death, he was also an active farmer and owned an irrigation farm at Dogon Daji Reserve close to Godogodo where he farmed hectares of soya beans,’’ the administrator said.

Usman said a formal report had been made to the appropriate authority on the unfortunate incident and urged residents to remain calm as efforts were ongoing to fish out the perpetrators.

Also, Alhaji Abdulmuminin Ashafa, the Administrator of Sanga Local Government Council, who regretted the unfortunate demise of the deceased told NAN that the deceased would be remembered for his meaningful contributions to the people.

Malam Yuguda Dauda, a resident of Gwantu in Sanga Local Government Area of the state, said late Banka would be remembered for single-handedly building the local government council secretariat in Gwantu asides sponsoring politicians from the area.