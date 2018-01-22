Gunmen abduct lawmaker's children, kill 6 villagers in Zamfara

news

Two children of a member of the House of representative, Yahaya Chado have been kidnapped in Zamfara while six other people have been killed by unknown gunmen.

According to a report by TheCable, six villagers were shot dead at Gora, a village in Maradun local government area, as the gunmen abducted Honourable Chado's two children.

Honourable Chado, is a member of the National Assembly representing Maradun/Bakura federal constituency at the lower house.

Police confirm abduction and killing

The Zamafara state police command has confirmed the death of six villagers as well as the kidnap of the lawmaker's children.

The police public relations officer in the state, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident, saying it happened around 1am on Monday, January 22, 2018.

Shehu also said after the gunmen left the house, they killed six persons and wounded four others.

The police spokesman said a combined team of police and military personnel had been deployed to conduct extensive search for the gunmen and rescue the victim.

He said those killed and wounded during the attack were taken to Maradun General Hospital.

One of the villagers, Kabiru Mai-Kwashe, reportedly said the abductors came on 20 motorcycles, with each conveying two armed persons.

“They shot sporadically in the air before going to the house of their victims,” he said.

“The gunmen forcefully took away the two victims, Muhammad Yahaya, 27, and his elder brother, Junaidu Yahaya, who is about 35 years old.”

The ransom

Already, the abductors of the lawmaker's children have initiated a demand for ransom in exchange for the return of the kidnapped sons.

Mai-Kwashe noted that one of those abducted later returned with a telephone number ostensibly given by the abductors directing his father to contact them “if he wants to see his eldest son again”.

The abductors reportedly demanded a ransom of N10 million before they would release the victim.