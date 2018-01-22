Home > News > Local >

Gunmen abduct lawmaker's children, kill 6 villagers in Zamfara

In Zamfara Gunmen abduct House of rep member's sons, kill 6 villagers

Six villagers were shot dead at Gora, a village in Maradun local government area, as the gunmen abducted Honourable Chado's two children.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gunmen abduct lawmaker's children, kill 6 villagers in Zamfara play

Honourable Yahaya Gora Chado

(NASS)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two children of a member of the House of representative, Yahaya Chado have been kidnapped in Zamfara while six other people have been killed by unknown gunmen.

According to a report by TheCable, six villagers were shot dead at Gora, a village in Maradun local government area, as the gunmen abducted Honourable Chado's two children.

Honourable Chado, is a member of the National Assembly representing Maradun/Bakura federal constituency at the lower house.

Police confirm abduction and killing

The Zamafara state police command has confirmed the death of six villagers as well as the kidnap of the lawmaker's children.

The police public relations officer in the state, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident, saying it happened around 1am on Monday, January 22, 2018.

DSS, others blame ISIS for Benue killings play

DSS Officials

(newsdesk)

 

Shehu also said after the gunmen left the house, they killed six persons and wounded four others.

The police spokesman said a combined team of police and military personnel had been deployed to conduct extensive search for the gunmen and rescue the victim.

ALSO READ: Police call for calm following abduction of Taraba lawmaker

He said those killed and wounded during the attack were taken to Maradun General Hospital.

One of the villagers, Kabiru Mai-Kwashe, reportedly said the abductors came on 20 motorcycles, with each conveying two armed persons.

They shot sporadically in the air before going to the house of their victims,” he said.

The gunmen forcefully took away the two victims, Muhammad Yahaya, 27, and his elder brother, Junaidu Yahaya, who is about 35 years old.

The ransom

Already, the abductors of the lawmaker's children have initiated a demand for ransom in exchange for the return of the kidnapped sons.

Mai-Kwashe noted that one of those abducted later returned with a telephone number ostensibly given by the abductors directing his father to contact them “if he wants to see his eldest son again”.

The abductors reportedly demanded a ransom of N10 million before they would release the victim.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Fuel Scarcity If you are wondering why petrol queues made a return,...bullet
2 Obasanjo You must step on the toes of your friends – Ex-President...bullet
3 In Delta Herdsmen allegedly rape woman, attack 3 menbullet

Related Articles

Darius Ishaku 'We paid ransom twice,' Taraba Gov on murder of kidnapped lawmaker
Mr Hosea Ibi Don’t blame any ethnic group for the kidnap, murder of Taraba lawmaker – Ishaku
Hosea Ibi Taraba lawmaker found dead 14 days after abduction
Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiers
Hosea Ibi Kidnappers of Taraba lawmaker demand N75m ransom
Tukur Buratai We celebrate Christmas in Gwoza to attest to success, military resilience
Ayo Arise Former Ekiti Senator kidnapped while travelling
Ambode Lagos Assembly urges Governor to clamp down on fake job advertisers
In Lagos How we stopped Badoo gang – Lagos Lawmaker
Ibrahim Idris Misau attacks Police boss on live TV

Local

I’ll do the best I can with a clear conscience - Buhari
Buhari I’ll do the best I can with a clear conscience - President
Doctor tests positive to Lassa Fever in Kogi
Lassa fever Disease outbreak hits Ondo
Lassa Fever: Minimise handshakes - Ebonyi Gov. warns residents
Lassa Fever Plateau Govt warns public against careless food storage
Police IG sets up mobile police base in Ikorodu over badoo
Badoo Police IG sets up mobile police base in Ikorodu