Home > News > Local >

Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children

In Zamfara Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children

The abductors reportedly attacked the home of the Commissioner of Youths, Sports and Skills Acquisition, Alhaji Abdullahi Gurbin Bore in the village located in Zurmi Local Government at about 1:30am.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children play

Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children

(Daily Trust)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wife of a commissioner in Zamfara and six children have been abducted by gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday at Gurbin Bore village in the state , the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The abductors reportedly attacked the home of the Commissioner of Youths, Sports and Skills Acquisition, Alhaji Abdullahi Gurbin Bore in the village located in Zurmi Local Government at about 1:30am.

The commissioner, who confirmed the attack to newsmen in Gusau, said the abductors took away his wife and their three children, and three other relatives.
“They have not yet demanded for any ransom from us. In fact, we have not discussed anything with them, but we have reported the matter to security agencies,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Isaac Okorafor 41 items still banned under Nigeria-China currency swap...bullet
2 Metuh Ex-PDP Secretary collapses during fraud trial in courtbullet
3 Magu Nigerians are laughing at EFCC boss for this 'blunder'bullet

Related Articles

In Lagos Absence of Judge stalls Patience Jonathan”s suit
In Edo 100 Secondary students trafficked to Libya in 4 months
Ebola Congo begins virus vaccinations in northwest city
Accreditation Sokoto university gets N158m for e-library
In Lagos 2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery
In Jos Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape

Local

Absence of Judge stalls Patience Jonathan”s suit
In Lagos Absence of Judge stalls Patience Jonathan”s suit
2 Catholic priests, 17 others killed by herdsmen in Benue get mass burial
In Benue 2 Catholic priests, 17 others killed by herdsmen get mass burial
Released Dapchi girls return to school where Boko Haram abducted them months ago
Dapchi Girls Released students return to school where Boko Haram abducted them months ago
Leah Sharibu's mother won't allow her go back to Dapchi school
Leah Sharibu Abducted girl's mother won't allow her go back to Dapchi school