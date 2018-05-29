Group urges FG to close IDP camps, expel Amnesty International

news

In view of the successes recorded by the military in the fight against terrorism in the northeast, an international group, Global Amnesty Watch (GAW), has urged the federal government to close down all internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in the region.

This, the group believes would bring to an end the situation where IDPs are allegedly used as “conduit pipes” by non-governmental organization in the northeast to “amass” wealth.

The group has also advised the federal to expel Amnesty International from the country for acts, the say, is capable of undermining Nigeria’s democracy.

These decisions were part of the communique released at the end of its second International Human Rights Conference on Local Armed Conflicts in Nigeria on Monday, May 28, 2019, in Abuja.

“In reaction to the backlash from Nigerians against their interference, Amnesty International and its collaborators adopted a strategy of using other organizations to front for them,” the group said.

“The group (Amnesty International) for some time routed its false report through UNICEF, which in turn got other groups to form Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) Nigeria that was used to create a doctored sex abuse dossier. These platforms go to extra length to compromise media representatives so that their own misleading accounts of events get traction with the publics.

“We demand that the Federal Government expels Amnesty International and any other organization that undermines the war of terrorism from Nigeria; the expulsion is without prejudice to any actions brought against staff of these organizations under the anti-terrorism laws of the land.

“We request that the Federal and State Governments shut down the IDPs Camps since Boko Haram no longer occupies the communities from where the IDPs were displaced; the ability of the terrorists to attack soft targets would be neutralized once returnees adopt community policing approach to pass intelligence onto the police and military authorities," the communique cosigned by Mutiullah Olasupo and Maxwell Gowon noted.

GAW also advised the Nigerian government to institute the process of exiting the International Criminal Court over alleged intimidation.

“The International Criminal Court is constantly used to harass and intimidate military commanders and troops to discourage them from being committed to defeating Boko Haram. The myriads of false reports from Amnesty International and other groups usually have built in texts that threaten military personnel with arraignment for war crimes and crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court.

“It was noted that South Africa, Burundi, Kenya and the Gambia are countries that have taken different steps towards exiting the court created by the Rome Statute because of its confirmed selective justice and usage as a tool for modern day colonialism.”

While canvassing for increased funding for the military, it chided the Nigerian Police for “abandoning their role” in the fight against terrorism in the northeast.

“The civil police have within the reference period largely abandoned its jurisdiction in the northeast and other trouble spot in the country for the military to assume jurisdiction even when this is not in consonance with the laws. This growing practice of burdening the military with civil policing is a drain on resources needed to conclusively prosecute the war on terrorism.

“We request that the civil police, Nigerian Police Force re-assume jurisdiction in the northeast except for localities where soldiers still have needs to engage remnant of Boko Haram terrorists. This will allow the military to focus on flushing out whatever is left of the terror group and remove its capacity to attack soft targets.”

The group also expressed its appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the support against the anti-terrorism war.

Earlier, David Falt, GAW’s Global President, decried terrorism and its destructive impact of human lives and property as well as displacements of the citizenry saying: “Terrorism creates victims, victims deserve justice and justice delayed is justice denied”.

He called for more peaceful approach to resolving the crisis.

Speakers at the conference include; Professor Pita Ogaba Agbese, University of Northern IOWA, [USA]; Mary Johnson, Human Rights Lawyer, [USA]; Malfouz A Adedimeji, former Director, Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Ilorin Kwara State; Stuart McGhie, an expert in Humanitarian Law, London; Professor Emmanuel O. Ezeani of the Conflict Resolution and Peace Building Unit, Institute of African Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, Prof. Shuaibu Ahmed Danfulani, country director of the group; Dr. Udenta O. Udenta as Conference Moderator amongst others.

The theme of the conference is ‘Assessing Nigeria’s Response to the Global Security Threats and Its Implications for World Peace’.