Home > News > Local >

Group launches online TV to showcase Buhari’s achievements

Buhari Group launches online TV to showcase president’s achievements

Pastor Edward Olutoke, Chairman, North-Central of the foundation, said in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday that the television station “is being run in partnership with Young Nigerians Against Greed (Y-NAG)

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari watches live announcement of election results play

Buhari watches live announcement of election results

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Muhammadu Buhari Legacy Foundation, a political organisation, says it has begun an online television station to showcase the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration so far.

Pastor Edward Olutoke, Chairman, North-Central of the foundation, said in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday that the television station “is being run in partnership with Young Nigerians Against Greed (Y-NAG)

He said that the television station www.buharilegacytv.com would chronicle the present administration’s achievements in housing, entertainment, telecommunication, agriculture and security, among others, for the purpose of enlightening the public on the president’s credibility and capability to build a stronger nation.

The news contents of the television station will be stronger on how these achievements have impacted on Nigerians by playing back the previous socio-political situation in the country before the advent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The station will also sensitise the public on the need for Nigerians to vote Buhari to power in 2019, following his achievements in exposing the enemies of the country who looted the country’s resources.

“Buhari has also steered back the economy to stability from the total collapse situation the past administration left it, giving Nigerians the hope for a better future in his first tenure,’’ Olutoke said.

He quoted Buhari during his electioneering as saying that fighting corruption was fundamental to restoring the moral health of the nation and freeing the country’s enormous resources for urgent socio-economic development.

Olutoke observed that in spite of the challenges he faced in the fight against corruption, his resolve to fight on has been unwavering.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Habibu Almu Sudanese police say Nigerian diplomat's death was a criminal actbullet
2 Buhari President cuts London trip short, returns to Nigeriabullet
3 Offa Robbery Police arrest wanted suspect who is a former SARS officerbullet

Related Articles

Sadiq Abubakar Bauchi metropolis agog as Chief of Air Staff’s son weds Yuguda’s daughter
Yul Edochie Actor declares intention to run for presidency
Fela-Anikulapo Kuti President Buhari brings life to Abami Eda's lyrics again
KWAM 1 Fuji star celebrates last child as she turns 1 [Photos]
I Go Dye Comedian promises to help BBNaija contestant, Rico Swavey set up a restaurant
"New Money" Blossom Chukwujekwu, Tope Oshin and Etim Effiong talk making of Nollywood film
Kwam1 Singer reportedly acquires N66M Bentley Flying Spur car
Aisha Buhari Osinbajo, wife, attend Idris Ajimobi’s wedding reception
Atiku Abubakar Former VP is watching "Black Panther" right now
Sensei Uche Ailing OAP writes open letter to Yusuf Buhari

Local

Health Minister justifies Buhari's medical trips to London
Buhari Health Minister doesn't see anything wrong with President's medical trips to London (VIDEO)
Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
In Jigawa NSCDC arrests retired police insp., 18 others over alleged child molestation
Nigeria would have collapsed without Buhari - Keyamo
In Jigawa State Buhari’s Visit: Hisbah mobilises 500 personnel
Habibu Almu
Habibu Almu NIS reacts to killing of officer in Sudan