news

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisation (NACOMYO) has hailed President Buhari’s war against corruption following the imprisonment of two former Governors recently.

According to Daily Post, the group said that the convictions has rekindled hope in heart of ordinary Nigerians.

Joshua Dariye jailed 14 years

A former Governor of Plateau state, Joshua Dariye , on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, was sentenced to 14-years in prison by an FCT High Court.

The former governor has been on trial for over ten years.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko found Dariye guilty of 15 out of 23 counts charge slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Jolly Nyame gets 14 years jail term

Also, in May 2018, Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Gudu, Abuja, sentenced a former Taraba state governor, Jolly Nyame to 14 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The judge found Nyame guilty of misappropriation and misapplication of N165 million with dishonest intention.

The EFCC charged Nyame to court in 2007 on 41 counts of fraud.

Speaking further, the President and scribe of the Muslim group, Mallam Sani Suleiman Maigoro and Alhaj Mas’ud Akintola respectively, in a statement, said that “The development is a credit to the judiciary and a boost to the anti-graft crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The council viewed the conferment (though post humously) of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic Nigeria (GCFR) on the winner of June 12 1993 Presidential election as a step in the right direction.

“Conviction of two ex- governors, Rev. Jolly Nyame of Taraba and Joshua Dariye of Plateau respectively and their sentencing to 14 years imprisonment each by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the Federal High Court, Abuja has rekindled hope of a better Nigeria in the hearts of ordinary citizens.

“The apologies tendered by both President Muhammad Buhari and Hafsat Abiola respectively, on behalf of the Government and Abiola family have set the tone for genuine reconciliation and national rebirth and is in tandem with the spirit of Ramadan. It therefore, enjoined politicians and electorates alike to imbibe the lessons of June 12 which had been adjudged as the freest, fairest and most peaceful in the future elections.

ALSO READ: Omokri says Dariye, Nyame convictions not Buhari's achievement

“Finally, The Council implored President Donald Trump of the United States to translate his new found love for Islam as demonstrated during the special Iftar held in the Whitehouse during Ramadan to peace, tolerance, love and justice to the Palestinians. We ask President Trump to halt the daily genocide and attacks being unleashed against the venerable land owners by the Isralis”.

Buhari’s aide reacts to Nyame’s conviction

President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has also praised the Judge that sentenced the former Governor of Taraba state, Jolly Nyame.

Onochie appreciated her for standing up against all forms of pressure and inducement from different quarters.

She said that the former Governor’s conviction shows that the ruling party is not a place where corrupt people can hide.