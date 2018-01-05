Home > News > Local >

Group commends Buratai over Army/Innoson partnership for war vehicles

The Army would acquire 100 variant of utility vehicles from Innoson Motors to support its operations, especially in the northeast.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai recently announced a partnership between the Army and Innoson Motors, an indigenous vehicle manufacturing company, the production of locally made military equipment for the fight against Boko Haram.

In line with the partnership, the Army would acquire 100 variant of utility vehicles from the company to support its operations, especially in the northeast.

In view of this, the South East Revival Group (SERG) has commended the COAS over this move.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, president of the group, Charles Mbani said the partnership further shows the commitment of the Army towards the growth of business in the Southeast.

His words: “The patronage of Innoson Motors Manufacturing Company may appear insignificant, or may be promoted by saboteurs as something to be taken for granted. But we dare say the gains from this singular act are unquantifiable even as they tally with the government's avowal to diversify the economy which involves strengthening the manufacturing sector and saving crucial foreign exchange for the country. 

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai play

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai

“From our informal interaction with relevant stakeholders, we can already confirm that the deal between the Nigerian Army and Innoson is already deepening local manufacturing. When we make this point it is not about the number of cars that roll off Inosson Motors Manufacturing Company's production line but the multiplier effects that come from such enterprise. We foresee more companies keying into the expansion that the Army's orders portend for Innoson.

“The Army's order is also building the economy as a lot of money has been saved since the vehicles delivered to it were not ordered from abroad. The resources committed to their purchase have been left circulating within our economy. For us, it is a thing of joy that the Nigerian Army has practically sent a strong message about the quality of Made in Nigeria Products. This will rub off on the products from the south-east. The Army has given a lifeline to the hundreds of industries located in our part of the country. 

“We must note at this point that the Army also bought its boots and shoes from Aba, so its commitment to seeing industries in our land grow is not mere eye-service but a well calculated attempt to address youth unemployment and their resulting restiveness. It is our firm belief that continuing along this path will leave terrorist groups without idle youths to recruit for making trouble and harassing law-abiding Nigerians,” he added.

Buratai had said that the Army would partner with the company in the modification and production of other military equipment, including armoured fighting vehicles.

He said so far, the army had already acquired 40 vehicles from the company after it donated three vehicles to the Theatre Command of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

