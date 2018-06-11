Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Govt. suspends 3 traditional rulers in Konshisha LGA

In Benue Govt. suspends 3 traditional rulers in Konshisha LGA

Ortom further disclosed that 41 suspects had already been arrested and were being interrogated by the State Police Command.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Govt. suspends 3 traditional rulers in Konshisha LGA play

Govt. suspends 3 traditional rulers in Konshisha LGA

(LinkNaija)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Monday suspended three traditional rulers in Konshisha Local Government Area (LGA) of the state for failure to prevent land dispute in the area.

Ortom made the disclosure while briefing newsmen at the end of the Security Council meeting in Makurdi.

The governor listed the suspended traditional rulers to include District Head of Iwarnyam, Chief Unaha Koko, the kindred heads of Mbazerem and Mbayem/Mbaikyu, Chiefs Terna Anongo and Atser Kor.

He said that the decision had become necessary to prevent further crisis in the area, stressing that the three suspended traditional rulers would also be interrogated by the Police.

Ortom further disclosed that 41 suspects had already been arrested and were being interrogated by the State Police Command.

The governor reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to tackle crime in all parts of the state, no matter who was involved.

He also said that the Benue Government had taken over the disputed land between Mbazerem and Mbayem/Mbaikyu kindreds of Iwarnyam District of Konshisha LGA of the state.

He said that the State Security Council had warned the warring factions to stay away from the disputed land.

“A committee has been set up and it will be headed by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijohor.

“It will look into the crisis and make recommendations to government for further action,’’ he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Oyo State Government declares June 12 as public holidaybullet
2 Falana 'We won't let FG violate your rights', Lawyer tells Obasanjobullet
3 Fayose Governor says Obasanjo deserves the humiliation he’s gettingbullet

Related Articles

Ramadan Pray for Ambode to do more, aide urges residents
Melaye Heavy police presence as Senator returns to Kogi court to resume criminal trial
In Borno Suicide bomber kills self in failed suicide attempt in market
In Borno Suicide bomber kills 1 CJTF, injures 4
Economic Relations Nigeria, Morocco sign agreements on Regional Gas Pipeline, Chemical Plant
June 12 Obasanjo has always felt inferior to MKO Abiola, claims daughter
June 12 MKO Abiola gave his life for Melaye to talk rubbish, says daughter
MKO Abiola IBB has apologised to family about annulment of June 12, 1993 election, says daughter
Falana 'We won't let FG violate your rights', Lawyer tells Obasanjo

Local

Automobile Development Dangote, Peugeot-Citroen partnership excites MAN
Ramadan: Pray for Ambode to do more, aide urges residents
Ramadan Pray for Ambode to do more, aide urges residents
Suicide bomber kills self in failed suicide attempt in market
In Borno Suicide bomber kills self in failed suicide attempt in market
Suicide bomber kills 1 CJTF, injures 4
In Borno Suicide bomber kills 1 CJTF, injures 4