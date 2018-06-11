news

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Monday suspended three traditional rulers in Konshisha Local Government Area (LGA) of the state for failure to prevent land dispute in the area.

Ortom made the disclosure while briefing newsmen at the end of the Security Council meeting in Makurdi.

The governor listed the suspended traditional rulers to include District Head of Iwarnyam, Chief Unaha Koko, the kindred heads of Mbazerem and Mbayem/Mbaikyu, Chiefs Terna Anongo and Atser Kor.

He said that the decision had become necessary to prevent further crisis in the area, stressing that the three suspended traditional rulers would also be interrogated by the Police.

Ortom further disclosed that 41 suspects had already been arrested and were being interrogated by the State Police Command.

The governor reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to tackle crime in all parts of the state, no matter who was involved.

He also said that the Benue Government had taken over the disputed land between Mbazerem and Mbayem/Mbaikyu kindreds of Iwarnyam District of Konshisha LGA of the state.

He said that the State Security Council had warned the warring factions to stay away from the disputed land.

“A committee has been set up and it will be headed by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijohor.

“It will look into the crisis and make recommendations to government for further action,’’ he said.