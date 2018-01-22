Home > News > Local >

Ebonyi Govt. reopens schools closed to check spread of disease

Lassa Fever Ebonyi Government reopens schools closed to check spread of disease

Prof. John Eke, the Commissioner for Education, told NAN on Monday in Abakaliki, that the schools were reopened as no new case of the disease was reported  since Jan. 18.

Doctor tests positive to Lassa Fever in Kogi

A rat is being used for test on the Lassa Fever virus.

(The Union)
Public and private schools in Ebonyi shut on Jan. 18 to check the spread of Lassa fever outbreak in the state have reopened, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that government announced the closure of the schools for seven days, beginning from Jan. 18, but rescinded its decision due to the timely check of the disease.
The commissioner commiserated with the families that lost their loved ones to the killer disease and urged all residents to always keep their environment clean.
The measure taken by government prevented the disease from spreading into schools, and I am happy that we did not lose any of our pupil or student to the disease.
“The government and people of Ebonyi sympathise and condole with families that lost their loved ones to the disease.
“We, however, call on the public to maintain good personal hygiene to stay safe.
“We also appeal to our teachers and school administrators to redouble their efforts so as to cover the second term academic calendar,” Eke said.
NAN reports that the Lassa fever outbreak claimed four lives, including two medical doctors ,while no fewer than 100 persons are currently hospitalised.

