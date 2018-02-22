news

The Plateau Government on Thursday assured its 834 newly-recruited secondary school teachers of the security, stability and sustainability of their jobs.

The Chairman, Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Mr Vonjen Lar, allayed the teachers’ fears of sack in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

Lar explained that all the 834 newly recruited teachers would be posted to some of the Junior and Senior Secondary Schools in the state.

“They (teachers) should not be afraid of losing this job opportunity this government has given to them.

“I wish to assure all of them that have succeeded in our interviews and recruitment that all is well as it involves the security, stability and sustainability of their jobs; so nobody should fear because no one will be unduly sacked.

“Nobody should exercise any fear of losing this job after Gov. Simon Lalong leaves office.

“This is because this recruitment, which is the first of its kind in last 10 years, followed the due process and no one will send them parking after this administration without any concrete reason,’’ the chairman explained.

The PSC chairman disclosed that 103 teachers that former Gov. Jonah Jang employed and rumoured to be sacked by this administration were among the 834 recruited by Lalong.

According to him, those teachers were employed without following the due process and “we have to subject them to such and most of them got re-absorbed based on merit’’.

He further explained that their “employment was also lopsided as two LGAs had 28 and 23 persons to their credit while some had less than 8 persons and some had one or two persons only’’.

Lar stated that the newly-recruited teachers fell into the Phase One of the employment of the Lalong-led administration as another would soon be done once the economy of the state improved.

NAN reports that some of the newly recruited teachers for have expressed fear of sack after Gov. Lalong leaves office.

One of them, Mr Dachung Joshua, who was full of gratitude to the state government for the teaching job, expressed fear that the job he so much cherished might not outlive Lalong’s administration.

“It’s a straight forward and commendable recruitment, being the first of its kind in the past 10 years in this state.

“I am indeed short of words for having something to do now after several years of searching but my only fear is this; will another government that would come after this governor retain us?.

Joshua said that in the past, such lay off took place and nothing was done to save the affected teachers.

He called on the state government to put the necessary machinery in place to secure their jobs to out live the present administration.

Also, Mrs Nancit Stephen said for the fact that she was grateful to God and the state government, she hoped that it was a permanent job and not the one that would be lost after Lalong’s administration.

“I lack words to express my happiness over this teaching job that I got at last; I hope no one will take it away from me in the near future.’’

Mr Gideon Gyang, who said he was thrilled beyond explanation, thanked Gov. Lalong for counting him worthy to serve the state as a teacher.

“I am so excited about this job after several years of waiting for one; I graduated since 2012 with nothing doing till now that God opened the door for me and others.

“Although some of this appointments are political, I am not afraid of losing this job at all; it has come and believe it has come to stay by God’s grace, ’’ Gyang said.