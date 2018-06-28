Pulse.ng logo
Governors meet to discuss minimum wage, security, stamp duties

While the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is proposing a minimum wage of N65,000 for workers, the governors have been insisting on the staggering of the implementation of the new wage, if approved.

Minimum wages are to be reviewed every 5 years.

(Pulse)
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday night met in Abuja to discuss issues of minimum wage, insecurity and other matters of interests for the development of the country.

While the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is proposing a minimum wage of N65,000 for workers, the governors have been insisting on the staggering of the implementation of the new wage, if approved.

Also on the meeting agenda was discussion on the issue of insecurity, especially the killings in Jos.

The governors were also expected to met with the Postmaster-General of the Nigerian Postal Service and the Attorneys General from 36 states of the federation on the contentious issue of Stamp duty.

Part of the agenda was to discuss the face up between the executive and legislative arms of government.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) expected to make representation on the actual oil revenue generation and remittance from the corporation, did not come.

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) was also expected to make presentation to the governors. 

