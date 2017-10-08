The Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Ebonyi Governor, Chief David Umahi has congratulated the Super Eagles for qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other sports fans in Ebonyi also congratulated the Gernot-Rohr tutored-side for beating the Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 in Uyo on Saturday.

The Eagles thus qualified for the mundial with a match to spare and became the first African team to qualify for the soccer fiesta.

Umahi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Uzor, described the team’s victory ‘as sensational’.

“The players demonstrated the undying-spirit of unity to decimate the Zambians and all their group opponents, to qualify for the world cup.

“I also congratulate Nigerians for making it once again to the highest international football fiesta as this brings an encouraging light in the country’s football and sports in general.”

The governor called for more dedication from the players and entire technical crew and for serious preparations to ensure a credible world cup .

Chief Bethel Anukwu, a Transporter and soccer buff, also congratulated the team and urged the technical crew to maintain the current squad.

“There are few FIFA free-windows between this period and the world cup in June 2018 which gives the team less time to prepare adequately for the tournament.

“The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) should organize quality friendly matches for the team and also ensure that the current squad executes the last qualifier against Algeria for enhanced blending,” he said.

Agnes Uwakwe, ex-Falconets invitee, urged the technical crew to focus attention at the AFCON 2019 qualifiers where the team is currently not finding its bearing.

“The current squad should execute the remaining AFCON qualifiers which would serve as an avenue to prepare for the world cup and ensure eventual AFCON qualification,” she said.