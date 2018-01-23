Home > News > Local >

Governor Tambuwal says late Musdapher was a jurists’ jurist

Tambuwal noted that the late ex-CJN was a man of distinction and impeccable character whose life is an example in dedication to values.

(Vanguard)
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has described the late former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Dahiru Musdapher, as a jurists' jurist.

Condoling with the Musdapher family, Tambuwal noted that the late ex-CJN was a man of distinction and impeccable character whose life is an example in dedication and commitment to legalities and values.

"He was jurist’s jurist. He was a man of distinction and impeccable character. His life is an example in dedication and commitment to legal ethos, norms and values.

“In work or in retirement, Justice Musdapher exemplified all that was good and commendable about the legal profession. In the service of truth, justice and fairness, he made his mark.

ALSO READ: Former Chief Justice of Nigeria is dead at 75

“The thoughts and prayers of the people of Sokoto State are with the Musdapher family especially at this very difficult moment of grief," Tambuwal said.

Nigeria will remember Musdapher

In a message of condolence issued by Tambuwal's spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, the Governor said the deceased will be remembered by Nigeria as a man who gave his best towards the development of the country.

Aminu Tambuwal play

Aminu Tambuwal

(WhirlWind News)

 

The statement also said Musdapher made invaluable contributions to the development of the legal profession in the country.

While we join you to mourn his painful departure, we are certain that you will find consolation in the fact that he had lived a worthy life, and stood as beacon of service, religious devotion and community leadership.

"Nigeria will remember him as a man who gave his best towards the development the country. His contributions have enriched legal jurisprudence. He has played his part well, and we pray to Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest,” the Governor added.

ALSO READ: Dahiru Musdapher advocates national emergency on Judiciary

Musdapher died at 75

Late Dahiru Musdapher died in a London hospital at the age of 75-year-old on Monday, January 22, 2018.

Musdapher was appointed CJN in 2011 by ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, before he was succeeded by Justice Aloma Mukhtar in 2012 after he retired from the bench on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70.

