Governor Shettima orders Bet9ja, Nairabet agents out of Borno

news

Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, has ordered agents of online gambling sites, Bet9ja and NairaBet, out of the state.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the governor disclosed on Sunday, May 20, 2018, that he has issued a directive to get them out of the state because gambling is a social vice he is committed to eradicating alongside drug abuse.

While speaking at the 14th Annual Ramadan Lecture organized by Borno Radio Television Corporation in Maiduguri, he said, "I have given directives to all Bet-Naija and Nairabet agents in the state to leave immediately. Drug and substance abuse gives birth to all immoral vices hence government’s determination to fight all forms of social vices."

The governor also urged Muslim faithfuls in the state to unite and support the government's fight to rescue the state from the escalation of social vices.