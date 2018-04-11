Home > News > Local >

Bauchi governor's wife organises pre-wedding luncheon for physically

Bauchi Governor's wife organises pre-wedding luncheon for physically-challenged orphan

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wedding between Muazu and her heartthrob, Shehu Idris, a staff of Bauchi State Specialists’ Hospital, has been slated for Friday, April 13, in Bauchi.

Wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Mrs Hadiza Mohammed play

Wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Mrs Hadiza Mohammed

Wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Mrs Hadiza Mohammed, on Wednesday organized a  pre- wedding luncheon for a 20 year-old physically-challenged spinster, Maryam Muazu, raised at the State Orphanage Home.

Speaking at the occasion which was graced by women and fellow orphans, among others, wife of the governor said government would continue to support orphans in the state.

The bride is not an orphan completely because she has the Governor as her father and me as her mother.

“We will continue to support the bride even in her marital home,” she said.

In her remarks, Officer in charge of Bauchi Orphanage Home, Mrs Maryam Zuwaira, said the bride was brought into the Home at infancy about 20 years ago and was so far the oldest inmate of the Home..

She is physically-challenged, as such, our dear bride remained in the Orphanage Home till recently when her groom, Mr Shehu Idris, a civil servant in the state, came to seek her hand in marriage,” she said.

Speaking on preparations for the marriage, the Information Officer of Bauchi  State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA) ,Mrs Aisha Bamai, said that the agency had procured furniture, kitchen utensils, electronics and clothing materials, among others, for the bride.

Speaking to NAN, Miss Maryam Mu’azu expressed gratitude to Bauchi State government for the supports.

