Home > News > Local >

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu promises to industrialise Ondo

Akeredolu We are committed to industrialising Ondo - Gov says

Akeredolu said this at a thanksgiving service to commemorate his first year in office at the Democracy Park in Akure.

  • Published:
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu promises to industrialise Ondo play

Rotimi Akeredolu

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Sunday reiterated the commitment of his administration to providing  more developmental projects in order to industrialise the state.

Akeredolu spoke  at  a thanksgiving service to commemorate his first year in office at the Democracy Park in Akure.

The governor, who  said it was the duty of his administration to continually deliver projects, gave an assurance   that the projects would never be abandoned.

“I can assure you that  we owe the people of Ondo State an abiding duty to do our best in whatever area we lay our hands on,” he said.

Akeredolu also reiterated the need for the people to pay their taxes in order to guarantee that the ongoing developmental projects continue.

“Taxes are our civic responsibilities,  not politics. It is the responsibility of our people and the only way to sustain our strides.

“I implore our religious leaders to help us impress on their members the need to be patriotic, support the government and pay their taxes,” he added.

Earlier in his sermon, Archbishop Latunji Lasebikan  enjoined the governor to continue the projects started by his predecessors since government is   continuous.

He commended the Akeredolu  administration  for making its  workers happy by  paying their salaries promptly.

“It is gratifying to know that you do not owe state workers any salary arrears since inception. It will certainly be unfair and ungodly if this gallant effort is not acknowledged.

“You must thank God for this grace given to you to perform in this direction. You have taken steps to make your workers happy and had  taken steps to ameliorate their suffering,” he said.

“A good name is more desirable than all the riches. Mr Governor, I know you, you can dare to be different,” he said.

Also speaking with newsmen, Sen.  Yele Omogunwa  representing Ondo South Senatorial District, urged the governor to concentrate more on youth development and women empowerment.

ALSO READ: What Prophet T.B Joshua is doing in Ondo state is amazing

“In my humble assessment,  the governor  is someone we should all celebrate for what he has achieved and what he is planning to do for the transformation of the state.

“His various impactful projects visible in all the three senatorial districts will indeed raise the status of this state economically and politically,’’ he said.

Also speaking with newsmen, a National Leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo,  commended Akeredolu for the steps taken toward  industrialising the state by flagging-off the construction of some factories.

Adebanjo described as significant the governor’s intention to continue the laudable projects left uncompleted by his predecessor.

“Today, I have come to congratulate and rejoice with him for making me proud and for putting smiles on the faces of people of the state,’’ he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Dapchi Girls Sad tale of how a student returned to school a day before...bullet
2 Dapchi Girls See the names of 105 missing students kidnapped by Boko Harambullet
3 In Edo State NSCDC arrests self-confessed Boko Haram suspectbullet

Related Articles

Oyegun The 79-year-old APC chairman giving Tinubu a hard nut to crack
In Ondo State Govt. receives 23 Nigerian returnees from Libya
2019 Election APC to open Buhari-Osinbajo campaign office on Saturday amid herdsmen crisis
Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Governor inaugurates projects, restates commitment to industrialise Ondo State
Akeredolu Ondo Governor takes to the streets to crack down on fuel stations selling above N145
Tinubu APC leader insults party chairman Odigie-Oyegun
In Ondo Gov. Akeredolu lauds FG on school feeding programme

Local

Presidency admits Boko Haram not totally defeated
Dapchi Girls Boko Haram terribly degraded, says Femi Adesina
The relatives of the kidnapped Dapchi girls
Dapchi Schoolgirls This is where kidnapped students have been taken to
Yakubu Gowon urges Nigerians to rise in prayer against insurgency, herdsmen
Yakubu Gowon Only prayer can defeat killer herdsmen - Ex-President says
PDP chairman, Uche Secondus says Buhari has not fulfilled any of his campaign promises
Buhari President has divided Nigeria – Secondus