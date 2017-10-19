Home > News > Local >

Governor Ikpeazu suspends curfew in Aba

In Abia Governor Ikpeazu suspends curfew in Aba

The governor commended Aba residents for compliance during the period the curfew lasted.

  • Published:
Governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu play

Governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu

(Facebook/Sam Hart)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has lifted the 10p.m. to 6a.m. curfew imposed on Aba on Sept. 12, as a result of improved security situation in the commercial city.

Ikpeazu via a statement issued in Umuahia on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Enyinnaya Appolos, commended Aba residents for compliance during the period the curfew lasted.

The governor commended the residents of Aba for complying with the curfew order and urged them to remain law abiding in order to ensure lasting peace in the city.

He thanked security agencies for their efforts during the period the curfew lasted and protection of lives and property in Aba.

NAN reports that the Abia Government imposed the dusk-to-dawn curfew, following clashes between some members of pro-Biafra group and the military.

The curfew was reviewed on Sept. 18 from 10 p.m to 6 a.m.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Femi Adesina Buhari's spokesperson has a lot of growing up to dobullet
2 Okorocha Imo Governor says he will build more statuesbullet
3 Monkeypox Patient commits suicide over affliction in Bayelsabullet

Related Articles

Operation Python Dance Army ends exercise in South-East
Okezie Ikpeazu Abia Governor warns Army not to maltreat residents
Buhari This is what president told Southeast Governors, leaders
Ibrahim Idris Nigeria Police Force to honour slain officer
Operation Python Dance II Gov. Ikpeazu of Abia, Northern counterparts give assurance of safety
IPOB Northern Governors commend Ikpeazu during S’East visit

Local

There is no vaccine for the virus, but that of smallpox seems to work sometimes.
In Maiduguri 37 schools shut down after monkeypox vaccine rumour spreads
Babachir Lawal
Buhari Publish investigative report on Babachir, Oke, group tells President
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari pledged to hike security cooperation between the two nations when they met in Ankara
Erdogan, Buhari Presidents to ramp up Nigeria-Turkey cooperation
Mustapha-Maihaja, Director General of NEMA.
NEMA Workers embark on nationwide strike