Governor calls for cultural, religious considerations in designing mass housing

Governor of Bauchi State has called for considerations of cultural and religious beliefs in designing mass housing for intended beneficiaries across the country.

Abubakar made the call on Wednesday in Bauchi when the Minister of State, Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri visited him.

He said the call was to ensure acceptability of the project by all Nigerians, adding that housing design should be done to suit the lifestyle of the beneficiaries on the basis of their religious and cultural beliefs.

Gov. Abubakar said that the state government had undertaken several federal projects including reinforcement of a bridge in Zaki Local Government and road interventions in the state.

He commended the minister for the visit, while pledging the support of the Bauchi State Government to the various programmes of the Federal Government in the state.

Abubakar said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians through various programmes since its inception in 2015.

He noted that the exit of Nigeria from economic recession after two years, in spite of the fallen crude oil prices, was a manifestation of excellent performance of the present administration.

According to him, experience has shown that most countries in recession spent decades struggling to get out of it.

He said the various interventions of the Federal Government, Sukuk initiative, school feeding programme, conditional cash transfer and N-power were already yielding positive results.

Abubakar, therefore, urged Nigerians to support the government in its efforts at consolidating on its achievements for the well being of the citizenry.

Earlier, Shehuri said that he was in the state to inspect ongoing Federal Government projects.

He commended the governor and the people of Bauchi for supporting the Federal Government by ensuring success of its projects in the state.

The minister said that the Federal Government had introduced various initiatives to fund its projects outside the budget, adding that efforts were being made to boost power supply in the state.